Macy Jordan Sweatman - North Charleston

Macy Jordan Sweatman, age 27, of North Charleston, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Douglas and Nancy Todd; and J.A. Sweatman, Jr. Macy was a 2014 graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and a 2018 honors graduate of the University of South Carolina with a BS in Biology where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was an aspiring dental student. Macy was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens. She was a strong vibrant young woman full of love, kindness, and generosity who never met a stranger. She loved the beach, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her siblings, Carson Todd of Laurens, Logan Todd (Campbell) of Greenville, Sarah Davis (Jon) of Greenville; nephew, Jordan Roberts of Laurens; two nieces, Claire and Emmarie Davis of Greenville; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Victoria Yount of Eutawville; and Scamp, her canine son.
Macy had an army of supportive friends and family members. Her extended families include the Chandler’s of Laurens; the Mahan’s of Daniel Island, and the Sherer’s of Laurens.
Macy was predeceased by her grandparents, Wister and Omega Todd.
A private graveside service will be held at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Rev. Tommy Cox.
The family respectfully requests privacy at this time and appreciates your continued prayers in the days ahead.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurens, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.