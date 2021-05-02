Madison Brooke Simmons, age 14, died with her best friend Jazz, doing what she loved riding her 4-wheeler, Thursday, April 29, 2021.
She was born on April 10, 2007 in Laurens, SC and was the daughter of Wendy Polson and Jimmy Lathen and Jim Simmons and Nicole Knight.
Maddie was a student at Laurens Preparatory Academy and a cheerleader with the Clinton Little Devils. She was a member of the Fountain of Faith in Joanna and had rededicated her life to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ this past Sunday. She was active in the church Youth Group and the Dance team. She was also a youth volunteer at Bailey Manor. Maddie was not your typical girl, nor a “Girlie Girl” she loved racing and was an avid race fan of G41; 42 and .45 and the Laurens Speedway.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two sisters, Hannah Polson and Sarah Johnson; her grandparents, Ricky and Tammy Polson and Jerry Simmons; her uncle, Ricky Polson, Jr.; her aunts, Tracy Sanchez, Michelle Simmons and Sheila Wheeler and Sherry McGee; her adopted family, Dicie Copeland and Travis Peake and their children, Jy ́son Peake and Jaylin Copeland and her Best Friend that she went to heaven with, Jasmine “Jazz” Peake.
She is predeceased by a grandparent and her great-grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Fountain of Faith in Joanna, with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.
The family will be at the home of Ricky and Tammy Polson, 1331 Sunset Blvd., Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fountain of Faith, 510 Whitmire Hwy, Joanna, SC 29351.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com