Madison Keely Craven - Laurens

Madison Keely Craven, 15, of 3382 AB Jacks Rd., passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Roger Dean Craven (Dustie Wrenn) of Laurens and Crystal Paige Earle of Laurens. A member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, she was a student at Clinton High School and loved hunting, fishing, and dirt track racing.
In addition to her parents, Madison is survived by: paternal grandmother, Betty Jo Craven of Clinton; maternal grandparents, Paula Bradford (Rodny) of Florida and Sonny Earle of Oklahoma; paternal great grandmother, Jessie Craven of Clinton; maternal great grandmother, Brenda Norwood of Laurens; brothers, Koaltin and Leland Craven of Laurens; sister, Keighan Craven of Laurens; uncles, Shane Earle of Laurens and Carl “C.J. “ Earle of Laurens; and numerous cousins.
She was also predeceased by a paternal great grandfather, L.J. Craven and maternal great grandfather, Paul Norwood.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Chas Hayes with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at 95 Bent Tree Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.