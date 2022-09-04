Maggie Lee Brewington Templeton Tager - Gray Court

Maggie Lee Brewington Templeton Tager, age 89, of Gray Court, and wife of Bobby Tager, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the home of her son.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Tommy and Laura Frances Tucker Brewington. She was a homemaker and loved flowers, crafting, sewing, and crocheting. Maggie was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith.
Surviving are her children, Earl Dean Templeton (Cyndy) of Gray Court and Steve Templeton (Sherri) of Gray Court; brothers, Joe, Mansel, and Alvin; sisters, Flossie, Liddie, Kay and Fay; grandchildren, Scott Templeton (Debbie), Michelle Flynn (Chris), Leah Crawford (Nate) and Jo Templeton (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Breanna, Emma, and Walker Templeton, Kristian, Katie, Karmen, and Kaleb Upchurch, Shania and Austin Flynn, Brant and Wyatt Crawford, Austin Hendrix and Taylor Jenkins; great-great grandchildren, Arilyn, Aiken, Lola, Aleena, Ellora and Rayleigh.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Furman Earl Templeton.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Graceland East Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will be at 552 Carousel Rd, Gray Court, SC 29645 and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
The family would like to thank Nissy, Shibion and the entire staff of Crescent Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 107 Lovett Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.