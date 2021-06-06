Mrs. Maggie Ree Pitts, age 93, of 104 Stuart Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Greer Health & Rehab Center, in Greer, S.C.
She is survived by three sons, Butler Pitts Jr., Stephen (Linday) Pitts and Derryl (Lois) Pitts; one sister, Charlie Mae (Horace) Knight; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Maggie Ree Pitts will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 with a visitation begining at 12:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow starting at 1p.m at St. Paul First Baptist Church in Laurens, with Reverend Larry Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Westview Memorial Park in Laurens. The family is at their respective homes. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.