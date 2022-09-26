Major Terry Crawford, age 73, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at the National Healthcare of Clinton.
Terry was born on February 24, 1949, in Clinton, South Carolina and was the son of the late Major S. Crawford and Juanita Dover Crawford.
He was a former employee of Cooper Motor Company, Baldwin Buick and Smith Chevrolet.
Terry was also a member of the Believers Assembly Holiness Church.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Cartledge Crawford; his 4 daughters, Misty Mashburn (Brian), Cindy Price (David), Lisa Gosnell (Travis), Kimberly Bollinger (Matt); his sister, Gay Phillips; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and his furry friend, Sue Ellen, the cat.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Mike Crawford.
A Memorial Service will be conducted on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Believers Assembly Holiness Church at 3:00 PM with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials by made the Believers Assembly Holiness Church, 236 Little Acres Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting our website online at