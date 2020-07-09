Ms. Mamie Bell Turner, 66, of 800 Spring Street, Laurens passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born on August 17, 1953 in Laurens, South Carolina to the late Willie Turner and Mamie Lee Pulley.
She is survived by: daughter, Lisa Ann (Carlos) Spurgeon of Anderson, South Carolina; sons, Bernard Cunningham of Kannapolis, NC and Johnny Turner of Simpsonville, SC; brothers, James Arthur Turner of Simpsonville, SC and Marvin Turner of Laurens, SC; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services for Ms. Mamie Bell Turner will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Fountain Inn.
