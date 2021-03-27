Ms. Mamie Frances Jackson, age 88, of 800 W. Hampton Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by one sister Lauria (Eugene) Barrett.
Gravesite services for Ms. Mamie Frances Jackson will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 12noon at the Calvary Memorial Gardens in Laurens, with the Reverend Larry Chapman officiating. Public Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-5. The family is at the Home and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.