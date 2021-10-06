Ms. Mammie Lou Hill, better known as “Kool Aide” age 65, of 373 Paul Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home.
]She survived by two sons, James Workman, Sterling Workman; one daughter, Karen Hill; one brother Levester (Patricia) Hill; three sisters, Rosa Hill Otey, Deborah Rice, Jaqueline Hill; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ms. Mammie Lou Hill better known as “Kool Aide” will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 1p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.