Marc DeLane Brown, 69, of Waterloo, peacefully transitioned on July 13, 2022, to a universe beyond this earth.
Born in Laurens on September 5, 1952, he was the son of the late William James “W.J.” & Claire Brown.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tara Brown Edwards, son-in-love, Thomas “T.C.” Edwards; grandchildren, Carson Brown, Kaia Brown, Katie Edwards, Haylee Edwards, Alisha Brown, Nathan Brown, and Ella Williams; brothers, James D. Brown (Judith) and Steff Brown (Debbie); sister-in-law, Tami Brown; and several nieces and nephews, Kathleen Bloom (Reuben), Emily Brown, Isaac Brown (Shay), Anna Brown, Terry Brown, Gus Brown, Jennifer Brown, Ashley Brown, Alex Brown, Micah Parrish, Scott McGruer, and Tiffany Hutchings.
He was predeceased in death by his parents and his brother Chris Brown.
Marc was a graduate of Laurens High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a co-owner and associate publisher of the Laurens County Advertiser along with his brother, James. He was a true perfectionist when it came to the newspaper business. He worked hard and played even harder.
During the summer you would be sure to find him on Lake Greenwood driving his pontoon, “The Lemon Drop Yacht,” and if you did not see him, you would definitely be able to hear his stereo coming across the lake. Marc was a huge music enthusiast and often used music as his communication.
Marc liked to live his life a little on the wild side at times and made sure to always live life to the fullest, but he had a heart made of gold. He always felt led to help those in need and would often put others before himself. He also had a huge love for animals.
Over the years, Marc was truly clear about his final wishes. He always said, “Do not mourn my death, but make sure you celebrate my life.” In honor of those wishes, a drop-in visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Country Club in Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laurens County Animal Control, PO Box 238, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens County Memorial Home, PO Box 638, Laurens, SC 29360.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family.
Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it. - Haruki Murakami