Marcia Galloway Addison, age 97, widow of Thomas E. Addison, Sr. passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Barnes Turner, Cynthia Turner Simmons (Henry), and Clare Turner Lee; her seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 505 Calvert Avenue, Clinton, SC 29325. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parrish House.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 78, Clinton, SC 29325; Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic, PO Box 1535, Clinton, SC 29325; or C.E. “Chick” Galloway Scholarship Fund, Presbyterian College, PO Box 975, Clinton, SC 29325.
