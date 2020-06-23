Mrs. Margaret Ann Pierce, age 73, of 301 Reedy Fork Road Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by three daughters, Bertha (Elliot) Pirece Woodson, Priscilla Pierce-Estes, and Annie Pierc-Whitmire; two brothers, Jimmy Baller, and Julius Baller; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Ann Pierce are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home of her daughter Annie Pierce- Whitmire 1631 Boyd Road, Laurens, S.C..