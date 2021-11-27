Ms. Margaret Ann Williams, age 64, of 28 Mattie Pearl Drive, Gray Court, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, in Greenville, South Carolina.
She is survived by three daughters, Kitcha (Oscar) Jackson, Tomika (William) Jones, Latoya (Barry) Jackson; two sons, Letrone Jackson, Emmanuel Jackson; six brothers, Walter (Mary) Williams, George (Sarah) Williams, Burley (Denise) Williams, Willie Williams, Richard (Rose) Nance, Walter (Salena) Satterwhite; two sisters, Kathy Williams, Stephanie (Bobby) Henderson; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Margaret Ann Williams will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Gray Court, S.C., with Reverend Waddy Talley officiating, burial to follow in the church cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Public Viewing will be held Saturday from 10-6p.m..
The Family is at the home of her daughter, Ms. Latoya Jackson of 1 Kittleson Drive, Fountain Inn, SC. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.