Margaret Boyd Moore age 98, widow of William C. Moore passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 12, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Carlos B. and Beatrice Caldwell Boyd.
Mrs. Moore was a homemaker most of her life but worked several jobs during her life. She once worked at Laurens Phone Company and later at Seawright’s Funeral Home of Laurens. She was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and led the Senior Adult Group. Margaret will be fondly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor.
Surviving are her granddaughter, Margaret Anne Butz of Laurens and her nephew, Sam Davis and wife, Jean of Greenwood, SC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her only child, Margaret Jane Moore.
Mrs. Moore’s family would like to say a special thank you to her caregivers, Shirley Watson, Laurice Rouse, Ann Todd, Meci Todd, Kathy Pulley and Clemie Anderson and also to the wonderful staff of Providence Care Hospice of Spartanburg.
A private graveside service will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.