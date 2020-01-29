Margaret Evatt Crowe, age 98, of 1174 Sunset Blvd., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born in Seneca, she was a daughter of the late Noah Bascombe and Della Roper Evatt. Margaret retired from Palmetto Spinning and was a member at First Baptist Church of Laurens. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
Surviving are her sons, Michael James Wehunt of Clinton and Richard Dean Evatt of Fountain Inn; her sister, Sue Rose of Maiden, N.C.; three grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crowe was predeceased by her son, Troy Steven Evatt; two brothers, David Evatt and Robert “Bobby” Evatt; and one sister, Helen Spearman.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Bellview Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Adam Powers with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the burial.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.