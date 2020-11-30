Margaret Freda Wilson Russell, 90, widow of Harold V. Russell, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Langston Place of Clinton.
Born November 9, 1930, in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Fredrick and Margaret Audrey Casey Wilson. Margaret was retired from Whitten Center.
Mrs. Russell was a member of Joanna First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Harold "Hal" V. Russell (Barbara) of Villa Rica, GA; her sisters, Betty Bridges (Wyatt) of Taylors , Mary Kittle of Durand, MI, Virginia McKay of Taylors, and Donna Brown of Monroe, GA; four grandchildren, Kamma Campbell (John), Kane (Heather) Russell, Kory (Amber) Russell, Mary Kathryn Lassitter (Jerry); and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by two sisters, Ola Mae Osborne and Bebe Pruitt West.
Graveside services will be conducted 2PM on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at Newberry Memorial Gardens.
