Margaret T. “Peggy” Gahan, 90, of Union, NJ passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.
Born in Clarksburg, WV she was the daughter of the late James Martin Gahan and Linette Teague Gahan. She was the lab director at St. James Hospital in Newark, NJ for 45 years. Peggy was an avid world traveler, who enjoyed the adventures of life.
Surviving are her 3 nephews, Kurt William Gahan and Steve Williams of Boonton, NJ and Kevin James Gahan of Crosby, TX; and sister-in-law Irma Gahan of Garwood, NJ.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James William Gahan.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Forest Lawn︅ Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends and family at The Kennedy Mortuary from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022.
