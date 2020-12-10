Margie Hurley Felder - Campbellsville, KY

Margie Hurley Felder, 84, of Campbellsville, KY and formerly of Laurens, SC and wife of the late Charles D. Felder, Sr. passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
Born in Laurens, SC she was a daughter of the late Robert and Essie Bussler Hurley. Margie was a former employee of the hosiery plant in Clinton and was of the Pentecostal faith.
She is survived by: a daughter, Barbara Woodridge of Laurens; grandchildren, Diane Smith Cox (Greg) of KY, Wade Smith, Jr. of KY, and Stephanie Hamby of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Cameron Cox, Taylor Cox, Zac Smith and Zander Smith; sister, Pearl Douglas; extended family, Rick and Linda Hartman of Gray Court and Ray and Teresa Hurley of Gray Court; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
