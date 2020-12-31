Margie Prince Felker, age 86, widow of Harry J. Felker, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the NHC of Clinton.
She was born in Whitmire, SC and was a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin Prince and Minnie Bell Prince.
“Ma Margie” as she was lovingly known retired from textiles and was a member of the Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church. She will be remembered as a great mother and grandmother and a caring friend to all that knew her.
Mrs. Felker is survived by her sons, William A. “Tony” Felker (Donna) of Whitmire, Robert S. Felker (Kathy) of Clinton, and Ronnie Felker (Elease) of Clinton; two daughters, Diann Baker (Junior) of Whitmire, Janet Alexander (Ricky) of Newberry; her sisters, Frances Erskine of Whitmire and Dot Stewart of Union; her eleven grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her grandsons, Adam Felker and Rocky Alexander; sisters, Willie Mae Strickland, Ethel Sligh Dublin, Helen Sinclair, Lula Harrison Hamilton, Mildred Tankersley, and Eleanor Prince; brothers, James Prince, John Prince, Vernon Prince, Marvin Prince, David Prince, and Tommy Prince.
The family would like to especially thank Donna Felker, Margie’s daughter-in-law for the special care and love she provided during her illness.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021at 3:00 P.M. at the Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial at the Whitmire Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday before the service at the church from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M.
The family request that if you will be attending the service to please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NHC of Clinton, P.O. Box 125, Clinton, SC 29325.