Marian Ellen DeGenaro Falkenburg - Laurens

Marian Ellen DeGenaro Falkenburg, age 58, of 5223 Neely Ferry Road, wife of Kevin Falkenburg, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born in North Carolina and was the daughter of Ron DeGenaro of Columbia and the late Marion Quinn DeGenaro. Retired from Publix, Marian loved her golden retrievers and spending time cross stitching.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Paul Falkenburg (Savannah) of Travelers Rest and Frances Falkenburg of Inman; brothers, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. (Jeanine) of Sebring, FL, and Robert DeGenaro (Sherry) of Pikeville, TN; and her grandchildren, Lawson, Chattam and Anna Marie.
No services are planned at this time.
