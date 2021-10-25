Marie Sellars Owings, age 88, of 135 Double O’Finley, and widower of Charles Hicks Owings, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Spartanburg and was a daughter of the late Burnon G. Sellars and Leona Moss Sellars.
Marie had a God given gift for loving people and enjoyed making pound cakes for her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie Owings (Phillip Tumblin) of Laurens; a daughter in law, Susan Owings; her brothers, Robert E. Sellars of Fairforest, SC and Gerald B. Sellars of Tallahassee, FL; her sister, Norma S. Fowler of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren, Maggie Rumfelt (Matthew) of Gray Court, Jacob Remmers of Chicago, IL, Audrey Remmers of Chicago, IL, Beth Hart (Matty) of Laurens, Aaron Remmers of Laurens, and Katie Barnette (Michael) of Gray Court; fifteen great-grandchildren and many “adopted” children whom she raised as her own.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son, Michael C. Owings, and her sisters, Shirley S. West and Carolyn C. Scruggs.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at Hilcrest Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. Greg Hellams with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 PM.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 200 Southview Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
