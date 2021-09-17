Mrs. Marilyn Attaway Johnson, age 71, of 100 Glendale Manor Drive APT A, Clinton, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by her husband Mr. Chauncey Gary of the home; one son Willie (Elaine) Attaway; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her father Bishop Robert Attaway; six sisters, Dorothy (Authur) Williams, Robbie (Carl) Jones, Angela Jacobs, Miriam Attaway, Joann Johnson, and Cynita Herring.
Graveside services for Mrs. Marilyn Attaway Johnson will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12noon at the Mt. Zion Progressive Church of Jesus in Gray Court, with Pastor Dennis Moses officiating. The family is at their respected homes and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangments..