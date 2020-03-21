Marilyn Sue Jones, 84, wife of William N. Jones, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, she was the daughter of the late William Boyd Loftin and Doris Farenkopf.
Sue was retired from Monsanto and was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church Laurens and a member of the Searchers Sunday School Class.
In addition to her loving husband of 46 years, she is survived by her brother, William Loftin (Glenna) of White City, OR; her children, Debra Hoecker of Flowery Branch, GA, Robin Reames (Thomas) of Laurens, SC, Tammi Hanks (Jimmy) of Clinton, SC, Jeffrey Caldwell (Barbara) of Greenwood, SC; and Kristi Weatherford (Frank) of St. Louis, MO; sixteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved aunt, Ruth Rowe.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, at this time the family will hold a private service and a memorial service for family and friends at a later time. The family lovingly request that visitors not come to the home out of concern for Mr. Jones’ health.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the First United Methodist Church Laurens, P. O. Box 203, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens