Marjorie Thrift Silvers, age 86, of 6076 Hwy 72, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 30, 1934 in Laurens County, and was a daughter of the late William P. and Juanita McDaniel Thrift.
Mrs. Silvers was a former employee of Anderson Hosiery Mill and attended New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail McCall of Clinton; a special friend, Lewis Howell of Clinton; nieces, Tammy Fowler and Betty Samples; and her nephews, Darryl E. Hampton, Dennis A. Hampton, Freddie McLendon, and Teddie McLendon.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Silvers was predeceased by her husband, Roy Silvers; brother, William Thrift, Jr.; and her sisters, Christine McDaniel and Kathryn T. Hampton.
Graveside Services will be held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. Tony Irby officiating.
