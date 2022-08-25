Mark Alexander Davis - Clinton

Mr. Mark Alexander Davis was born to Peggy Davis and the late Andrew Adams on June 14, 1964.
Mark, formerly of Clinton, was known for his dancing with his dance group Pop Along Kids.
Mark affectionately known as Prime Time, Mark Park, and Too Sweet, entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2022 at the age of 58.
He is predeceased by his father Andrew Adams and his son Marcus Kirk.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother; his daughter, Elizabeth Davis; his sisters, Lib Boyd, Yvonne Adams, Gloria Adams, Arenitra Kinard, Tonya (William) Stokes, Shenitra Adams, Keshia Adams; his brothers, Danny (Maggie) Adams, Victor (Latasha) Hunter, Alfonso Adams; five grandsons, Kameron, Tylan, Cassidy, Onyx, and Eli, a host of other relatives and friends.