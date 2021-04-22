Mr. Marlon B. Johnson passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Laurens, S.C.
He is survived by one son, Travis R. Cunningham; four daughters, Talameshia J. Johnson, Arleshia C(Quincy) Wellington, Ireshia L. Johnson, and Takeshia S.Johnson; four grandchildren; his father, Earl Johnson Jr.; four brothers, Alvin(Judy) Murphy, Phillip (Alesshia) Johnson, Earl Johnson III, and Terence (Portia) Johnson and two sisters, Bernice Murphy, and Sylvia(Rindell) Moore.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Marlon B Johnson will be held3 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens. Burial will be in Westview Memorial Park in Laurens. The family is at the home of his sister, Mrs. Sylvia (Rindell) Moore on Stuart Street Laurens.