Mrs. Marogree Simmons Wilson, age 90, of NHC of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late James and Corrine Simmons. She is survived by one brother; one sister; her nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Marogree Simmons Wilson will be held on Monday, December 30, at the Beasley Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with Reverend Anthony Sims officiating.
The family is at the home of her niece, Ms. Surbrenna Simmons, 100 Country Side Apartment 3C, in Clinton. Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.