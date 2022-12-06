Marsha Partain Gann, 52, of Clinton, SC, wife of Charles Dewitt Gann, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 8, 1970 and was a daughter of Marlene Elgin Partain of Antreville, SC, and the late Charles H. Partain. She worked in childcare most of her career and was presently employed with school district 56 where she served in many roles within the school, such as Assistant Teacher, Power School, and Data Manager SPED. Marsha previously served as Assistant Coach to the Clinton High School Bass Fishing Team.
She was an active member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church and enjoyed being involved with the youth.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Charles Andrew Gann (Selena) and Charles Matthew Gann both of Clinton; her siblings, David Partain (Yvonne) of Hephzibah, Jessica McAlister (Wes) of Antreville, and John Partain (Bridget) of Antreville; her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Sue Gann of Clinton; and her sister-in-law, Angie Corley (Gary) of Laurens.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday, December 8th at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Mark Entrekin, Pastor Scott Tumblin, and Pastor Sherrill Green officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 7th from 6-8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, youth program, 403 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325.