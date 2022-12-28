Martha Ann McCormick, age 66, of Clinton, SC, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born October 4, 1956 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late George Nelson King, Jr. and the late Annie Pearl Hornsby King. She was formerly employed with BI-LO. She enjoyed sketching and loved her collection of angels.
Ms. McCormick was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.
She is survived by her sons, Austin McCormick of Clinton and Jon-Michael Sineath of Crofton, MD; her sister, Gloria Jean King Flicek (David); her aunt, Jean Moran of Gulfport, MS; her nephew, Matthew Joshua King of Joanna and; her niece, Melissa Ann Thomson; and great-niece, Makenzi Elizabeth Jordan, both of Trinity, NC.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, 301 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325; or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
