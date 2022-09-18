Martha Ann McGowan Young - Clinton

Ms. Martha Ann McGowan Young was born in Laurens County, South Carolina to Lucious and Alice Brown McGowan on August 31, 1939.
She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina.
Ms. Young entered into eternal rest at the age of 83, at her home.
She leaves to cherish her sons, Rev. Dr. Alan (Jennifer) Young, Wendell Young, Antonio Young; her daughters, Ernestine (Rev. Melvin) Young, Annette (Michael) Johnson, Karen Workman, Lenita Young Irby, Andretha (Michael) Richey; her brother, Walter (Linda) McGowan; her sisters, Johnnie V. McGowan, Lorraine McGowan, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of 102 G. St., Clinton, South Carolina.