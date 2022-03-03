Martha Kate Creech Burr - Enoree

Martha Kate Creech Burr, age 70, of Enoree and wife of Roy Albert Burr, passed away on March 1, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare – Laurens County Hospital.
She was born in Cheraw, SC and was a daughter of the late Hammer Wilson Creech, Sr. and Minera Jacobs Creech. Martha was previously employed with Cheraw Healthcare and was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Cheraw.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Nicole Burr Elders of Enoree, SC.; brother, Hammer Wilson Creech, Jr. (Joanne) of Wray, GA; sisters, Julia Carter (Terry) of Anderson, SC. and Wanda Webster of Rockingham, NC; and a granddaughter, Janet Elders.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Evelyn King and Catherine Coates.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jack Elders. Visitation will be held at New Horizon following the memorial service.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Society, PO Box 6, Laurens, SC 29360.
