Martha Kelley Lawson Young passed away on April 26, 2021 at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, Clinton, S.C.
She was born on May 22, 1927 in Warren County, Georgia to James Wesley Kelley and Pauline Fulghum Kelley. She was the youngest of seven children.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years Jack Ray Young of Thomson, GA. She is also survived by her two sons: L. Thompson (Tommy) Lawson Ill (Katherine) and Mark Kelley Lawson (Diane), step children Micheal Young, Linda Anne Young and Marcus Young.
She is also survived by her Grandson Adam Thompson Lawson (Lollie), Wesley Sumner Lawson (Amy) and Lee Marthers (Cheryl). She is also survived by three great-grand sons and by nieces Janet Lawson and Ellen Thompson.
Martha was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Lonnie T. Lawson, Jr., by her brothers Aubrey Kelley and Alton Kelley and sisters Rebecca Foster, Marion Williams, Ruby Tompkins, and Mildred Timmerman. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Linda Duncan Lawson.
Martha graduated from Warren County High School, Warrenton, GA and University Hospital School of Nursing in Augusta, GA. After working for the Veterans Hospital in Augusta and the Joanna Hospital, Joanna, SC, she joined the Laurens County Public Health Department. Martha enjoyed working in immunization clinics, prenatal clients, overseeing midwives and dealing with individuals attempting to overcome tuberculosis. She retired from the Health Department after 30 years of service. She was a dedicated nurse always concerned for others and always willing to assist those who were in need.
She was born into a Baptist family and married into a Baptist family. She was an active and dedicated member of the Joanna First Baptist Church and the Clinton First Baptist Church. She was a circle member, a Sunday School Teacher, and a Deacon at Clinton First Baptist Church.
Although she had deep Baptist roots, she was always happy to worship at Jack's Methodist Church when they were at his home in Thomson, GA.
For four years, Martha was a resident at Clinton Presbyterian Community where she received wonderful care. She was particularly fond of the skilled nursing staff as she enjoyed sitting near their nurses’ station and watching them work.
Interment will take place at Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Clinton First Baptist Church (301 S. Broad St. Clinton, SC 29325) or Clinton Presbyterian Community (801 Musgrove St. Clinton, WC 29325).
