Martha Lee Hayes Huckabee, age 81, of 3178 Fleming Mill Road, and widow of Johnnie Lee Huckabee, Sr., passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, in Clinton.
She was born in Royston, GA and was a daughter of the late Drew H. Hayes and Susie Jane Clark Hayes. Martha was a member of Laurens Church of God and retired from Jostens. She loved to cook a “big family meal” and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by: her children, Randy Huckabee (Tammy) of Joanna, Melissa H. Knight (Sam) of Laurens, Freida H. Owings (Billy) of Woodruff, and Johnnie L. Huckabee, Jr. (Michelle) of Laurens; twelve grandchildren including special grandchildren who cared for her, Victoria Chitwood, Amber Chitwood and Shaun Huckabee; numerous great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, David Williamson of Laurens.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Fred H. Huckabee, brother, Fred Hayes, and sisters, Emma Williamson and Frances McAlister.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Laurens Church of God conducted by Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone with burial in Westview Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
