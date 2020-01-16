Martha Juanita McGinnis Anthony Merideth, age 84, widow of Earl Lee Merideth, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Clinton and was a daughter of the late Jasper and Ruth Foster McGinnis. Mrs. Merideth was retired from the Clinton Mills and was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Laurens.
Mrs. Merideth is survived by her sons, Michael Merideth and Jackie Anthony, both of Laurens; her daughter, Sherry Anthony Grooms, of Laurens; her brother, Spencer Leopard McGinnis, of Greenville; her sisters, Roberta Merideth of Waterloo and Jessie Mae Smith of Clinton; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Jackie Devon Graham, and a brother, George McGinnis.
Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 16, at 2 p.m., in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens with burial in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.