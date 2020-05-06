Martin W. “Marty” Jackson, age 62, went into eternal rest on May 1, 2020.
He was born in Anderson, SC and was a son of Patricia Martin Neal of Clinton and the late James Wade Jackson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, he was a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard, and served 2 Tours of Duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was an employee with Werner Transportation Inc. for 13 years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Michelle Strong and his two nieces, Makayla and Layla Strong all of Joanna.
Private graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. John Abrams.