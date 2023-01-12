Marvin G. Gault, Jr., age 97, widower of Betty Jane Carter Gault, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.
He was born September 3, 1925 in Greenville, SC and was a son of the late Marvin G. Gault, Sr. and the late Virginia Folk Gault. Mr. Gault was a graduate of Presbyterian College and attended Clemson University, before being drafted . He was a US Army Veteran; having served in WWII. He was retired from Clinton Mills and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gault is survived by his son, Carter Gault (Linda) of Clinton; his daughter, Ginger Phipps (Bobby) of Tracy City, TN; his five grandchildren, Casey Spain (Chad) of Clinton, Andrew Carter Gault (Chelsea) of Johns Island, Matthew Gault (Hannah) of Clinton, Adam Phipps (Della) of Chattanooga, TN, and Rachel Phipps of Tracy City, TN; his 10 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Barbara Creel of Clinton.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Calhoun “Cally” Folk Gault.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1 PM at Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Justin Ritter officiating. The family will receive friends prior the service in Hodges Hall at the church from 12 PM to 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Broad Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 204, Clinton, SC 29325.