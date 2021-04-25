Marvin Irvin Parkman, 79, husband of 44 years of Ann Garner Crowder Parkman, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Prisma Health of Laurens.
He was born in Edgefield and was the son of the late Jack Parkman and Edna Turner Parkman.
Mr. Parkman was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church and retired from Piggly Wiggly with 50 years of service, having worked at various stores around the state.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Denise Parkman Grice (Joe), Audrey Suzanne Jeffords, Tina Gilmer and Rachelle Parkman Toole and his son, Tim Crowder (Lisa); brother, Allen Parkman (Gail); sisters, Diane Parkman Thompson and Linda Gravlee (Chuck).
Granddaughters, Brittney Lee (Michael), Brandi Nicole Taylor (Ben), Allison Brooke Toole, Katie Brotherton, Megan Crowder, Rebekah Palmer (Nick) and Monica Gilbert (Steve).
Grandsons, Austin Grice (Mandy) Dylan Grice, Patrick Grice, Branden Brotherton (Rebecca) and Morgan Crowder;
Great-grandchildren, Skylar Grice, Rivers Grice, Ruthie Grice, Bentley Grice, Gabriel Grice, Bauer Lee, Myles Lee, Bryan Lee, Lindley Brotherton, Ellis Brotherton, Olivia Nicole Taylor Christopher Plummer, Liam Plummer, Mackensie Gilbert, Joseph Gilbert, Morgan Gilbert, Maci-Rae Gilbert and Jacob Gilbert.
In addition to his parents Mr. Parkman was predeceased by a grandson, Bryan Hunter Jeffords.
A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com