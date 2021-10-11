Mary Ann Miller - Clinton

Mary Ann Payton Mack Miller, age 70, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Edgefield Post Acute in Edgefield, SC.
She was born December 1, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Alton Payton and Gertrude Howard Payton, and was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1969.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, David Miller of McCormick, SC; her daughter, Crystal McKinney (Thomas) of Johnston, SC; her four grandchildren, Carrie Mack, Dylan Mack, Thomas McKinney, IV, and Madeline Payton McKinney; her great-grandchildren, Skyler Dabbs, Cammie Lynn Cason, Loretta Cason; her step-daughter, Jennifer Parks; her daughter-in-law, Betty Mack.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her son, Carey Mack.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 1 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Shepherd’s Chapel, PO Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736.
