Mary Ann Rice - Laurens

Ms. Mary Ann Rice was born March 14, 1965 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Milton Rice, Jr. and the late Myrtle Shelton Rice.
She attended the public schools of New Jersey, New Jersey.
In addition to her mother, Mary was preceded in death by three sisters: Deloise Hynes, Cassandra Allen, and Vernell Hynes; and three brothers: Jerry Hynes, Royce Hynes, and Frank Hynes.
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Ms. Mary Ann Rice departed this life to begin her Eternal Rest at the age of fifty-five.
Mary leaves to cherish fond memories, in addition to her father, two sons: Aaron Rice of Clinton, SC and Patrick Rice of Laurens, SC; two grandchildren: Keisha Burnside and Keshaunna Burnside both of Laurens, SC; one aunt, Elizabeth Rice of Laurens, SC; one uncle, Robert Rice of Laurens, SC; a very devoted cousin, Rudolph Henderson of Columbia, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.