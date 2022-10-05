Mary Barbara Chapman - Laurens

Mary Barbara Chapman, 78, of Laurens, passed away on October 3, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Lawson, Sr., and Mary Prince Lawson. Mary was retired from Kemet Electronics and in her later years she worked as a caregiver at Whitten Center. She was loving, kind, and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Powell (Charles) of Laurens and Sandra Tucker of Spartanburg; a sister, Patricia Clark of Clinton; a granddaughter, Krystal Stover (Josh) of Laurens; a grandson, Jason Lawson (Angie) and great grandchildren, Bryson and Mallory Stover, Brittney, Breanna and Jaden Lawson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Cecil Lawson, Jr.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.
