Mary Barksdale - Clinton

Mrs. Mary Barksdale, born December 24, 1949, made her transition at her home on Tuesday, March 16th. She was born to the late Mary Frances Lindsey and Guy Copeland in Clinton, SC. She graduated from Bell Street High School and went on to graduate from Cecil Business College in Spartanburg, SC. Mrs. Mary worked at the City of Greenville for 15+ years.
She was loved by many and was the kind of person who never met a stranger. Mrs. Mary was such a loving, caring and selfless woman who would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining guests at her home. She also loved to travel and go on cruises; She and her husband enjoyed 33 cruises together. Along with her husband, Nikki and Karson were the apples of her eyes. Mrs. Mary will be missed dearly.
Mrs. Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, John Barksdale and daughter, Ashley (Nikki) Barksdale of Greenville, SC.; her loving grandson, Karson Downs; her sisters Sarah Taylor (George), Ruby Copeland and Lilli Tharrington (Charles), all of Clinton, SC, and her brother Bobby Copeland (Jamin) of Pennsylvania; Her step-father, James Lindsey, and step-sister Sheila Davis (Ike); Nephews JJ Jackson (April) of Charlotte, NC, Jerrell Taylor (Tabby) and Kyle Copeland both of Clinton, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.