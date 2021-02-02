Mary Beth Gibbs, age 66, of Joanna, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born September 11, 1954 in Joanna, and was a daughter of the late Johnny E. Stroud Sr. and Mable Stroud.
Ms. Gibbs is survived by her daughter, Jessica Gibbs Gonzalez (Rafael) of Rock Hill; her son, Joshua Stroud Gibbs of Joanna; her grandchildren, Jaila Gibbs, Kaiden Gibbs, Jaslyn Gibbs, Juliette Gonzalez; her brother, Johnny Eddy Stroud (Janice) of Simpsonville; her sister, Toni Stroud Brownlee (Bob) of Greenville.
Mary Beth loved her family dearly and will be remembered by all as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Luke Hoyer Athletic Fund in memory of Mary Beth’s great nephew.
https://voicesbroward.org/2018/11/08/the-luke-hoyer-athletic-fund/
