Mary Beth Lance, age 74, of Cross Anchor, widow of James Donald Lance, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Prisma Health-Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 9, 1947 in Spartanburg, SC and was a daughter of the late Albert Lamb and Nancy Johnson Lamb.
She was a member of Cross Anchor Yarborough United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lance is survived by her daughters, Donna "Sissy" Lance of Anderson, and Alesia Barker of Cross Anchor; her sister, Jeanne Hannah of Clinton; her grandsons, Lance Godfrey (Rebecca) and Will Godfrey all of Cross Anchor; and her great-grandchildren, Sydney Godfrey and Owen Godfrey.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2PM at Cross Anchor Yarborough United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Brian Williams officiating.
Memorials may be made to Cross Anchor Yarborough United Methodist Church, PO Box 98, Cross Anchor, SC 29331.
The family will be at their respective homes.