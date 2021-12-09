Mary Carmen Lyon Smith - Crestview, FL

Mary Carmen Lyon Smith, 84, formerly of Clinton, SC and widow of Dr. Jaymon Hill Smith passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, FL.
Born in Joanna, SC, she was a daughter of the late Harley and Jessie Kennington Lyon. She and her late husband pastored several churches in the upstate for over 30 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharry Rustin and husband Keith of Crestview, FL and a grandson, Jaymon “Mitchell” Rustin and wife Rebecka of Crestview, FL.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her sisters, Rachel Lyon Fellers, Margaret Lyon Owens, Audrey Lyon Dent and Elizabeth Lyon Floyd; also, an infant brother and two infant sisters.
A cryptside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Clinton, SC conducted by Rev. Sherrill Green.
The family will receive friends at the mausoleum immediately following the cryptside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens Memorial Home for the Aged at PO Box 638, Laurens, SC 29360.
