Mary Beth Crowder Cockrell, age 61, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Laurens to the late William Marion Crowder and Barbara Dickey Crowder. She was a member of Mountville Baptist Church and employed by Laurens School District 56 for 25 years.
Mrs. Cockrell is survived by her loving husband of almost 38 years, Timothy “Tim” John Cockrell, Sr.; her daughters, Heidi Long (Kelly) and Leann Cockrell (Johnny Amick); her son, Timothy John “T.J.” Cockrell, Jr.; her grandchildren, Austin Long, Ellison Cockrell, Peyton Long, Miranda Amick and Autumn Long; a brother, Larry Crowder (Sheila), sisters, Ginny Crowder and Julie Yochem (Gary) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Victoria Crowder of Mountville, and father-in-law, Tom P. Cockrell of Greenwood.
Mary Beth enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding the tractor, being at her lake house, and exploring new adventures and traveling with her husband, but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Mountville Baptist Church, by Pastor Allie McNider. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton. The family will receive family and friends Sunday, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home. The family will be at her home in Mountville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County at P.O. Box 178, Clinton, S.C. 29325, or to a charity of your choice.