Mrs. Mary Pauline Conner-Watts, age 56, of 305 Elizabeth Street, Clinton, S.C. passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her husband Ronnie Watts of the home; one daughter Kayla Conner- Clark and her husband Rodrigues Clark; three step-daughters, Jasmine Watts, Alexis Watts, and Sierra Watts; two grandchildren, Peyton, and Eli ; one sister, Mandeary Smith; and four brothers, David Smith, Samuel (Hazel) Conner, Terry (Ninnette) Conner, and Gregory (Sheree) Conner.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Pauline Conner-Watts will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12 noon at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with the Reverend C.A. Wallace officiating, with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Grove Church Cemetery in Clinton,S.C..
The family is at the home of 305 Elizabeth Street Clinton, S.C. and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.