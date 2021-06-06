Mary Crawford Seawright, age 88, widow of Sam Seawright, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
She was born in Williamston, SC and was a daughter of the late Adger T. Crawford, Sr., and Fannie Mae Thrasher Crawford.
Mrs. Seawright was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the church PEP Club. She was a member of the Newcomers and Friends, was active with the Camp Fire Girls organization for many years and an avid bridge player.
Surviving are two sons, James Edward Seawright, Jr. and (Kim), Bill Seawright and (Wendee); a daughter, Cathy Seawright Hairston and (Joe); a sister, Lillie Bell Bennett; grandchildren, Melissa Chandler (Austin), Meredith H. Hutchinson (Brent), Maecy Burton (Matt), Brooks Seawright, Anna Barrett (Tom), Jay Grimes; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Chandler, Amelia Chandler, Addison Hutchinson, Corley Burton, Teal Burton and Saoirse Barrett.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Adger T. Crawford, Jr., Major Crawford and two sisters, Helen Collins and Annie Parrish.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday, June 4th at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. A private family burial will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.