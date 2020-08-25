Mary Edra Todd Guessford, age 55, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Troy Melton Todd and Darris McLendon Todd.
She is survived by her son, Troy Barker of Ware Shoals, SC; her two grandchildren, Savannah and Greyson Barker; her sister, Brenda Burroughs; her special niece, Haven “Honey Bee” Corley; and her special friend, Brent Lancaster.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Tommy Todd and Ricky Burroughs.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10 AM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com