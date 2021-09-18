Mary Elizabeth “Lib” Butler, age 60, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late David Eugene Black and Joyce Ann Brewington Black.
Surviving are her children, Kellie Duncan and fiancé, David Crenshaw, Kevin Duncan and wife, Lisa all of Whitmire; her eight grandchildren, Emily Taylor, Hannah Ellis, Zachary Duncan, Chase Ray Duncan, Ashton “Lil Man” Ellis, Haley Ellis, Jade Ellis, Willow and her one great-grandchild, Irelyne Neal; her sister, Angie Heaton of Laurens; and nephews, David Nelson of Laurens and Austin Heaton of Newberry.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Central Avenue Baptist Church followed by a memorial service conducted by Rev. Dewayne Goins.
The family will at the home 6135 Whitmire Highway, Whitmire, SC 29178.