Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Garrett Snipes - Laurens

Mary Elizabeth ‘Lib’ Garrett Snipes of Laurens and wife of the late David Richard Snipes, passed away, July 1, 2022, at Hospice House and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Carl S. and Eula Nelson Garrett. A member of Highland Home Baptist Church, Lib worked at the Laurens Hosiery Mill.
She is survived by: children; Richard ‘Rick’ Snipes (Sherry) of Laurens, Linda Faye Snipes of Columbia, Karen Snipes Hill of North Myrtle Beach; sister, Mattie Garrett Waldrop of Laurens; grandchildren, Tamara Carpenter (Michael), Dana Seaton (Bradley) and Michael Hill (Shannon); and great-grandchildren, David Hill and Garrett Seaton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Keith Allen Snipes, four sisters and a brother.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will greet friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family will be at the home of Rick and Sherry Snipes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander St., Greenwood, SC 29646.
